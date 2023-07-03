Taveras went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 12-11 loss against the Astros.

Taveras got the Rangers on the board with a two-run shot off Cristian Javier in the third inning before adding two more hits later in the game. It's Tavares' fifth multi-hit effort in his last nine games -- he's gone 13-for-33 (.394) with five extra-base hits in that span. Overall, the 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .306/.353/.494 with a career-best 10 homers, 39 RBI, 43 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 276 place appearances this season.