Taveras has six hits in his last 46 at-bats and is slashing .239/.312/.319 for High-A Down East, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The 19-year-old Taveras had held his own at the advanced-for-his-age level over the first six weeks of the season, but has fallen off since. His bat is a major question and that's what's prompted one National League scout to lower his grade on Taveras from 60 (plus player) to 50 (average regular). The scout thinks Taveras often looks off-balance at the plate and guessing. At such a young age -- he's the sixth youngest player in the Carolina League -- time is on his side.