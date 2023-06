Taveras went 2-for-2 with a walk and two solo home runs in Friday's 8-3 loss against Tampa Bay.

Taveras notched his first multi-homer game of the season and has tied his career-best mark with five long balls already. The 24-year-old has appeared in 48 of the Rangers' first 62 games, so he's not quite an everyday player, but he's been able to make an impression when in the lineup. Across 185 plate appearances, Taveras is slashing .304/.359/.476 with 26 RBI, five stolen bases and 29 runs scored.