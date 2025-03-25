Taveras will be the Rangers' starting center fielder after Evan Carter was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Taveras came into spring training in line to serve as the club's fourth outfielder, but he outplayed Carter by a wide margin, finishing with a .747 OPS with four home runs and four stolen bases. The switch hitter could sit in favor of Kevin Pillar against some lefties, but manager Bruce Bochy said a platoon in center field isn't guaranteed, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News.