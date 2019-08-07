St. John was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to serve as the 26th man for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Indians.

St. John owns a 6.35 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across 5.2 innings with the big club this season. Given his status as the 26th man, he'll head back to the minors following the conclusion of the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.