The Rangers selected St. John's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

St. John will provide Texas with another lefty multi-inning option out of the bullpen after the organization designated Drew Smyly for assignment in a corresponding move. Between stops at Nashville and Double-A Frisco this season, the 26-year-old limited opposing batters to a .192 average while posting a 1.56 ERA and 49:14 K:BB in 34.2 innings.

