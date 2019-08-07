Rangers' Locke St. John: Optioned to minors
The Rangers optioned St. John to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
St. John will be bumped off the active roster to make room for fellow reliever Shawn Kelley (biceps), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Indians. However, St. John may only need to wait a few hours before he's called up again, as Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News believes the Rangers could name the lefty reliever their 26th man for the second game of the twin bill. St. John has made six appearances for the big club this season, allowing four runs over 5.2 innings and notching two holds.
