Rangers' Locke St. John: Rejoins big club
St. John was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
St. John will provide the Rangers with a fresh bullpen arm for Wednesday's series finale after the team used six different relievers during Tuesday's twin bill. In six appearances with the big club this season, St. John owns a 6.35 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across 5.2 innings. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for the southpaw.
