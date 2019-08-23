St. John was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

St. John was promoted from Triple-A on Wednesday and delivered a scoreless frame in his lone appearance. The 26-year-old will return to Nashville, where he has an 8.62 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB over 15.2 innings since moving up from Double-A Frisco.

