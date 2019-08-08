St. John was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following Wednesday's doubleheader at Cleveland.

St. John joined the Rangers as the 26th man for the twin bill and returns to the minors after not appearing in either contest. The 26-year-old has a 6.92 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 13 innings with Nashville, but he's spent the bulk of the season at Double-A Frisco.

