Forsythe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Forsythe will take a seat after going a collective 2-for-16 while starting four of the previous five games at either corner-infield spot. Danny Santana and Isiah Kiner-Falefa appear to be manager Chris Woodward's preferred options at first and third base, respectively, so Forsythe doesn't look like he'll be bound for an everyday role in the near future.