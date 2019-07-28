Forsythe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Forsythe's string of five consecutive starts will come to an end while Danny Santana replaces him at first base. Though Santana looks like an everyday player at this point, Joey Gallo's wrist injury will still open up playing time for Santana in the outfield. As a result, Forsythe may be in line for at least a part-time role at first base until Gallo is back in the fold.