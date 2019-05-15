Forsythe went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the Royals.

He got the start at first base before shifting over to shortstop after Elvis Andrus (hamstring) exited the game, and Forsythe raised his SLG over 50 points with the extra-base barrage, finishing the night with a .305/.402/.516 slash line. The veteran utility player has seen action at all four infield spots already this season, and if Andrus' injury ends up requiring an IL stint, Forsythe's playing time should tick up.