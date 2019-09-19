Forythe (ribs) could be placed on the 60-day injured list as a maneuver to create room on the 40-man roster, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Forsythe, who hasn't played in 10 days, becomes on option as the Rangers consider alternatives that would allow them to add catcher Tim Federowicz for the final days of the season. With Jeff Mathis (back) still unavailable, Federowicz would provide roster flexibility for manager Chris Woodward.