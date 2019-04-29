Forsythe went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 14-1 victory over Seattle.

Forsythe launched a three-run shot in the eighth inning to make it 13-1, giving Seattle no hope of storming back. The veteran infielder has already surpassed his two-homer total in 416 plate appearances last season. He's also collected 14 RBI alongside an .848 OPS.

