Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Drives in three runs
Forsythe went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 14-1 victory over Seattle.
Forsythe launched a three-run shot in the eighth inning to make it 13-1, giving Seattle no hope of storming back. The veteran infielder has already surpassed his two-homer total in 416 plate appearances last season. He's also collected 14 RBI alongside an .848 OPS.
More News
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Homers in loss•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Launches first homer•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Filling in for Odor at second base•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Will be primary first base fill-in•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Starts for Guzman•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Fills in at first base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...