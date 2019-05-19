Forsythe entered Saturday's game after Danny Santana was hit by a pitch on the ankle.

Santana, who filled in at shortstop for the injured Elvis Andrus (hamstring), told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com following the game the ankle "hurts a lot." That suggests he could miss a few days, which means the hot-hitting Forsythe (10 for his last 19 at-bats) could return as Andrus' fill-in the next few games.

