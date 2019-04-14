Forsythe will start at second base and bat fifth Sunday against the Athletics.

Forsythe had been ticketed for primary duties at first base after Ronald Guzman (hamstring) was placed on the injured list April 7, but the 32-year-old has since shifted over to the keystone after Rougned Odor (knee) joined Guzman on the shelf. Until both injured players are back in action, Forsythe should have an unimpeded path to an everyday role. That makes him a player of interest in deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats, where stable at-bats can often be difficult to find on the waiver wire.