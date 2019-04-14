Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Filling in for Odor at second base
Forsythe will start at second base and bat fifth Sunday against the Athletics.
Forsythe had been ticketed for primary duties at first base after Ronald Guzman (hamstring) was placed on the injured list April 7, but the 32-year-old has since shifted over to the keystone after Rougned Odor (knee) joined Guzman on the shelf. Until both injured players are back in action, Forsythe should have an unimpeded path to an everyday role. That makes him a player of interest in deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats, where stable at-bats can often be difficult to find on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Will be primary first base fill-in•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Starts for Guzman•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Fills in at first base•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Fills in at short•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Added to roster•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Will break camp with Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...