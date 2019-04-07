Forsythe moved to first base when Ronald Guzman left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury.

Forsythe started the game at third base, spelling Asdrubel Cabrera, but moved across the diamond after Guzman's injury. Forsythe is a utility infielder more familiar with the other three infield spots, so it's uncertain if the Rangers would have him serve as a full-time first baseman if Guzman's injury lingers. If Guzman needs a stint on the injured list, Texas could call up Matt Davidson, who is playing first base at Triple-A Nashville.

