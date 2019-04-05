Forsythe started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over the Angels.

Forsythe spelled Elvis Andrus, who served as the designated hitter for the game. He made the Rangers' roster as a utility infielder, winning the last position spot over Matt Davidson. This was his second start of the season with the first one coming at first base.

