Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Fills in at third
Forsythe started at third base in place of the injured Asdrubel Cabrera (back) and went 0-for-2 with two walks in a 9-4 loss to the Angels on Tuesday.
This was the second straight game Cabrera missed and presumably would have been his third had not Monday's game been postponed. Forsythe, who moves around the infield regularly as fill-in, should continue to get time at third base while Cabrera is unavailable. He has one hit over his last 17 at-bats.
