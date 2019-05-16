Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Fills in for Andrus
Forsythe started at shortstop in place of the injured Elvis Andrus (hamstring, 10-day IL) and went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Royals.
Forsythe is expected to get the bulk of starts while Andrus is on the injured list. Wednesday's effort was Forsythe's third straight multi-hit game, a stretch during which he's 7-for-11 with five doubles, a triple and two RBI. He's been a nice surprise for the Rangers, slashing .316/.414/.541 through 29 games, and represents a potential fill-in at second base if manager Chris Woodward wants to replace a disappointing Rougned Odor (.146/.221/.493).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...