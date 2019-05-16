Forsythe started at shortstop in place of the injured Elvis Andrus (hamstring, 10-day IL) and went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Forsythe is expected to get the bulk of starts while Andrus is on the injured list. Wednesday's effort was Forsythe's third straight multi-hit game, a stretch during which he's 7-for-11 with five doubles, a triple and two RBI. He's been a nice surprise for the Rangers, slashing .316/.414/.541 through 29 games, and represents a potential fill-in at second base if manager Chris Woodward wants to replace a disappointing Rougned Odor (.146/.221/.493).