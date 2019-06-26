Forsythe started at third base Tuesday in place of the suspended Asdrubel Cabrera. He went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 5-3 win over Detroit.

With Cabrera set to serve two more games, Forsythe becomes the top option at third base. After hitting with regularity over the first two months, Forsythe is batting just .171 over 35 at-bats in the month of June.