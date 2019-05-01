Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Gets breather
Forsythe is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Forsythe will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of 20 straight starts. The veteran infielder slashed .278/.369/.486 with a trio of homers and one stolen base over that stretch. In his place, Danny Santana is starting at first base and hitting seventh.
