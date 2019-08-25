Forsythe will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the White Sox.

He'll be making his seventh consecutive start, which includes six straight turns at the hot corner. Injuries to Nomar Mazara (oblique), Joey Gallo (wrist) and Hunter Pence (back) have indirectly opened up playing time for Forsythe lately, but he'll be one of the Rangers most vulnerable to losing work once any of three banged-up players return to action.