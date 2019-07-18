Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Homers in blowout loss
Forsythe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 19-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Forsythe slotted in at first base in place of the left-handed hitting Ronald Guzman against Arizona southpaw Robbie Ray. Guzman is not getting many opportunities against lefties, so guys like Forsythe and Danny Santana have been filling in at first base. Forsythe, a pleasant surprise for the Rangers earlier this season, is batting just .152 over his last 24 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...