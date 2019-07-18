Forsythe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 19-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Forsythe slotted in at first base in place of the left-handed hitting Ronald Guzman against Arizona southpaw Robbie Ray. Guzman is not getting many opportunities against lefties, so guys like Forsythe and Danny Santana have been filling in at first base. Forsythe, a pleasant surprise for the Rangers earlier this season, is batting just .152 over his last 24 games.