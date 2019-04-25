Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Homers in loss
Forsythe went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.
Forsythe hustled his way into one run when he doubled, advanced to third on a flyout, and scampered home on a groundout against the drawn-in infield. He later got to trot his way around the bags, his second home run of the season. The 32-year-old, who started at shortstop in place of Elvis Andrus (hand) on Wednesday, made the Rangers as a utility infielder but has started 17 of 23 games due to injuries in the infield. Andrus' injury is not considered serious, and as Rougned Odor (knee) and Ronald Guzman (hamstring) near their returns, Forsythe's days as an everyday starter will be coming to close within the week.
