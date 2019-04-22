Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Launches first homer
Forsythe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Astros.
Forsythe has been getting regular playing time at first base while Ronald Guzman (hamstring) is sidelined, but he hasn't seized the opportunity. He's hitting .212 (7-for-33) with one homer and five RBI in the 10 games since taking over. Guzman is on the verge of a rehabilitation assignment, so Forsythe's window should last about another week.
More News
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Filling in for Odor at second base•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Will be primary first base fill-in•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Starts for Guzman•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Fills in at first base•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Fills in at short•
-
Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Added to roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...