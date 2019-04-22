Forsythe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Astros.

Forsythe has been getting regular playing time at first base while Ronald Guzman (hamstring) is sidelined, but he hasn't seized the opportunity. He's hitting .212 (7-for-33) with one homer and five RBI in the 10 games since taking over. Guzman is on the verge of a rehabilitation assignment, so Forsythe's window should last about another week.

