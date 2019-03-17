Forsythe started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a home run in Saturday's game against the Reds.

Forsythe, who was a late addition to the Rangers' camp, has three extra-base hits in his last four games. He's vying to be the backup infielder. His main competition is Matt Davidson, who struck out in two at-bats Saturday and is without a hit in his last 17 at-bats, during which he's struck out 10 times. Forsythe has played mostly second base and third base during his career, but has exposure to shortstop (18 games) and first base (20).