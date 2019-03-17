Forsythe started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a home run in Saturday's game against the Reds.

Forsythe, who was a late addition to the Rangers' camp, has three extra-base hits in his last four games. He's vying to be the backup infielder. His main competition is Matt Davidson, who struck out in two at-bats Saturday and is without a hit in his last 17 at-bats, during which he's struck out 10 times. Forsythe has played mostly second base and third base during his career, but has exposure to shortstop (18 games) and first base (20).

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...