Forsythe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 15-6 loss to the Twins.

The veteran infielder went more than two months without leaving the yard, with Friday's homer being his first since April 28. On the year, Forsythe's slashing .262/.365/.415 with four home runs and 32 RBI in 61 games, limiting his fantasy appeal to AL-only and deeper OBP formats.