Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Replaces Odor in lineup
Forsythe will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rays.
Rougned Odor (hamstring) will be on the bench for a second straight day, allowing Forsythe to claim his fifth start in six contests. Odor's setback isn't viewed as a major concern, so as long as he avoids the injured list, Forsythe will transition back into a utility role before long.
