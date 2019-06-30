Forsythe will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rays.

Rougned Odor (hamstring) will be on the bench for a second straight day, allowing Forsythe to claim his fifth start in six contests. Odor's setback isn't viewed as a major concern, so as long as he avoids the injured list, Forsythe will transition back into a utility role before long.

