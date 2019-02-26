Forsythe signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers with an invitation to spring training Tuesday.

The veteran second baseman posted above-average batting lines with the Rays in 2015 and 2016 but has seen his production tail off as he hit the wrong side of 30. He hit just .232/.313/.291 with two homers for the Dodgers and Twins last season. The Rangers' roster isn't a particularly tough one to break into, but Forsythe will have to look like he can bounce back in camp, as the team won't have much interest in an underperforming veteran in a rebuilding season.

