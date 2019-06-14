Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Starts against right-hander
Forsythe went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox.
Ronald Guzman took a seat against Boston left-hander David Price, so the right-handed hitting Forsythe took over at first base. The move by manager Chris Woodward was a prescient one, as Forsythe drilled a two-run single as part of the Rangers' four-run first inning. The single snapped a string of 17 at-bats without a hit for Forsythe, who has settled into a backup role since injured starters returned to action. He's appeared in eight of the last 15 games with six of them starts.
