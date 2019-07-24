Forsythe started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Mariners.

With the Rangers sending Ronald Guzman back to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Forsythe took over at first base. He and Danny Santana are expected to share first base going forward, with Santana likely to grab a bigger share of the playing time.

