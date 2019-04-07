Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Starts for Guzman
Forsythe will start at first base and hit seventh Sunday against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Forsythe entered Saturday's game as a defensive replacement for Ronald Guzman, who exited the contest with right hamstring discomfort. After undergoing an MRI following the game, Guzman was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, so Forsythe will again step in at first base to fill in. It's unclear if Forsythe will become a fixture in the lineup moving forward, as the Rangers recalled another corner infielder from Triple-A Nashville in Patrick Wisdom, who will also be a candidate to draw starts at first base.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...