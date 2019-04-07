Forsythe will start at first base and hit seventh Sunday against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Forsythe entered Saturday's game as a defensive replacement for Ronald Guzman, who exited the contest with right hamstring discomfort. After undergoing an MRI following the game, Guzman was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, so Forsythe will again step in at first base to fill in. It's unclear if Forsythe will become a fixture in the lineup moving forward, as the Rangers recalled another corner infielder from Triple-A Nashville in Patrick Wisdom, who will also be a candidate to draw starts at first base.