Forsythe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

He'll head to the bench after starting four of the past five games, clearing the way for Ronald Guzman and Danny Santana to handle the two corner-infield spots. With Guzman back as a September callup and rookie Nick Solak also making a case for regular work in the Texas infield, Forsythe could see his role downsized during the season's final month.