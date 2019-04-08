Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Will be primary first base fill-in
Manager Chris Woodward said Forsythe will initially be the primary replacement for Ronald Guzman (hamstring) at first base, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers called up Patrick Wisdom, another infielder like Forsythe that has limited experience at first base. "If anything, at the beginning, I'm going to get Logan some more at-bats. Wisdom will play, no question. I'm not saying either one will be the everyday first baseman." It sounds like the situation is a fluid one, and if Wisdom becomes the more productive hitter, then he will get the greater share of at-bats at first base. If Guzman's injury lingers longer than the projected three-to-four week prognosis, then Woodward said the Rangers could revisit the decision to use Forsythe and Wisdom as the team's solution at first.
