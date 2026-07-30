Rangers' Logan O'Hoppe: Traded to Rangers, sent to Triple-A

The Angels traded O'Hoppe and Chase Silseth to the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league infielder Angel Arredondo, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

O'Hoppe had been losing playing time with the Angels to Tyler Heineman, and the former will now find a new home with the Rangers, who are currently navigating injuries to Danny Jansen (forearm) and Kyle Higashioka (forearm). O'Hoppe's offensive output has taken a step back this season, as he's slashing just .209/.271/.295 with four homers, 23 RBI and 20 runs scored through 256 plate appearances, so the Rangers will send him down to Triple-A Round Rock to right the ship, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. If O'Hoppe rediscovers his swing in the minors, he could be brought back up to the majors later this year.