The Rangers signed Curvelo to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Curvelo has yet to advance past the Double-A level, but he's netted a major-league deal after collecting a 2.57 ERA and 78:18 K:BB over 66.2 innings at Double-A Arkansas in the Mariners organization in 2024. The 24-year-old will probably begin the 2025 campaign back in the minors but has a shot to debut at some point during the season.