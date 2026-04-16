The Rangers placed Curvelo on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Curvelo threw just two pitches Tuesday before leaving the game with an injury, and he's now set to miss at least the next 15 days as well. With Chris Martin (biceps) also landing on the IL on Wednesday, Gavin Collyer and Cal Quantrill will come up from the minors to fill the openings in Texas' pitching staff.