Rangers' Luis Garcia: Cast off 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Sep 15, 2020
5:12 pm ET 1 min read
Garcia was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday.
Garcia pitched well in his last appearance, but he had inconsistent results this season as he carried a 7.56 ERA and 2.28 WHIP over 8.1 innings. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster after Demarcus Evans was recalled by Texas in a corresponding move.
