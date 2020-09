Garcia (0-2) was roughed up Friday, allowing four runs on a hit and three walks without recording an out during the Rangers' 10-6 loss to Oakland.

Garcia was yanked immediately after a Matt Olson grand slam in the first inning. Garcia only tossed eight of his 23 pitches for strikes. Typically a reliever, he was making just his second start of the season in the opener role. Garcia will carry an 8.59 ERA into his next appearance.