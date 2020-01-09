Play

Garcia signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The right-hander refused an outright assignment to Triple-A in October, but he'll find a spot with the Rangers on a split contract. Garcia's 4.35 ERA in 2019 was far better than the year before, but his 5.93 FIP suggests that the success may not be sustainable. If he can maintain a spot on the major-league roster, the 32-year-old will likely be used mainly in lower-leverage relief situations.

