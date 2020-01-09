Rangers' Luis Garcia: Lands with Rangers
Garcia signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The right-hander refused an outright assignment to Triple-A in October, but he'll find a spot with the Rangers on a split contract. Garcia's 4.35 ERA in 2019 was far better than the year before, but his 5.93 FIP suggests that the success may not be sustainable. If he can maintain a spot on the major-league roster, the 32-year-old will likely be used mainly in lower-leverage relief situations.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...