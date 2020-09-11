site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Luis Garcia: Set to open once again Friday
Garcia will serve as the opener for Friday's game against the Athletics, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Jordan Lyles will follow Garcia as the primary pitcher for the Rangers. The tandem combined to allow three runs across six innings during the Sept. 1 win over the Astros.
