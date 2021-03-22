Ortiz (ankle) is listed as an available reliever for Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.

Ortiz isn't expected to play unless the Rangers' other five scheduled pitchers exhaust their respective pitch counts, but the right-hander's inclusion on the lineup card is an indication that he's feeling healthy again after missing time early in camp with an ankle injury. He made his spring debut Friday against the Dodgers, retiring two of the four hitters he faced. The 25-year-old is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock.