Ortiz is unavailable for Sunday's spring opener against the Royals due to soreness in an ankle tendon, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 25-year-old was apparently scheduled to pitch Sunday, but he won't be available because of the ankle issue. It's unclear when Ortiz is expected to retake the mound for the Rangers. He joined the team on a minor-league deal this offseason and is in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee.