The Dodgers traded Valdez to the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Ricky Vanasco.

Valdez currently holds a 3.12 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 24 strikeouts through 17.1 frames with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. The 19-year-old lefty has demonstrated a knack for racking up strikeouts, but struggles with limiting walks indicate he still has a long way to go before reaching the majors.