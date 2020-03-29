Rangers' Luisangel Acuna: Has promising first season

Acuna slashed .342/.438/.455 with 16 extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases over 240 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League in 2019.

Acuna showed preternatural plate discipline as a 17-year-old last season, drawing 34 walks to just 26 strikeouts. He's on the smallish side but is considered a good athlete like his older brother, Atlanta's Ronald Acuna, and hit the ball with authority. He'll need to continue to hit like that to maintain a lofty spot on the Rangers' prospect rankings.