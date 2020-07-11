Farrell allowed a run during Friday's intrasquad game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The run was the first Farrell allowed in 2020. He threw 7.2 scoreless innings during spring training and added another three scoreless in summer camp before Friday's game. As for right-handed relievers, Jonathan Hernandez and his upper-90s fastball grabbed the early bullpen headlines, but he's unproven at the big-league level. Farrell doesn't overpower like Hernandez, but he's been very good for Texas since returning from a fractured jaw in the second half of 2019.