Farrell allowed one run on one hit in two innings of work. He didn't record a strikeout and didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.

Farrell allowed a triple to Aaron Judge in the first inning, and then surrendered the run on Brett Gardner's sacrifice fly. Farrell has been solid with a 2.70 ERA and 0.68 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 13.1 innings in nine appearances this season.