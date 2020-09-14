site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-luke-farrell-back-at-alternate-site | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Luke Farrell: Back at alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 14, 2020
at
6:41 pm ET 1 min read
The
Rangers optioned Farrell to their alternate training site Sunday.
Farrell was dropped from the active roster after joining the Rangers as the 29th man for their doubleheader Saturday with the Athletics. The 29-year-old appeared out of the bullpen in the second game of the twin bill, striking out two over two scoreless, no-hit innings.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/11/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/11/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read